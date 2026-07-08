Sazzy Seniors packed 100 baby care packages filled with diapers, sleep sacks, onesies and handmade blankets

It was a first-of-its-kind collaboration between Creighton Child Safety Center and Christ Child Society of Omaha

Families in need received essential resources, while seniors found community and purpose through giving back.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Sazzy Seniors pack 100 baby care packages for North Omaha families in need

A group of seniors came together at The Highlander in North Omaha to pack baby care packages for local families welcoming a new baby.

The Sazzy Seniors volunteers filled 100 bundles with essentials including diapers, sleep sacks, onesies and homemade blankets. Each package was topped with a ribbon and a handwritten note.

Gerdia Williams, a volunteer with Sazzy Seniors, said the effort is personal.

"They didn't have this when I had kids. I had two sons, and we didn't have this. We didn't have anything given to us. We have to earn it."

It is the first time Creighton Child Safety Center has teamed up with other organizations for an event like this. Christ Child Society of Omaha donated all the items.

April Dixon, North Omaha community engagement director at Creighton University, said the event benefits everyone involved — from the families receiving the packages to the seniors who pack them.

"For the seniors right here, it's an opportunity for them to be able to come together, give back, provide resources, and then they actually fellowship. For the community, this provides that education and some resources that may not, you know, be able to be received. So we just enjoy being able to do something like this."

Each of the 100 care packages will go directly to a local family in need.

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