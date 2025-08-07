'Sick of waiting': Neighbors pause home repairs over business park uncertainty

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — After months of waiting to find out if their homes will become a business park, some east Omaha neighbors are starting to make needed repairs, while others are still waiting, as the uncertainty continues.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Homes rich in family history line these dirt roads.

Over a year and a half ago, neighbors learned a business park could be coming to the area, but nothing concrete has happened yet, and homeowners want to make repairs.

"A lot of people are doing repairs and keeping receipts in hopes that that will, you know, get taken care of when that time comes, if they are buying stuff out," said neighbor Racheal Hoefker.

Racheal Hoefker and Justin Ryley just spent $10,000 on a new septic tank.

"Definitely concerned that we spent money somewhere that could have been used somewhere else," Ryley said.

Their neighbor, Susie Marchese, is one who is waiting to learn more, even if it means living with a damaged roof.

"Just explain what is going on, what we have to do, what we can do and what we should do, I want to fix my roof," Marchese said.

While Molly was in the neighborhood, she saw Moose Roofing talking with neighbors like Susie.

"It is sad to see that they are uncertain about whether they can or can't take a step; hopefully, they can get some answers," said Randy Weir, director of sales and marketing business development, Moose Roofing.

And neighbors just want answers.

"Just figure it out, we are sick of waiting, I mean it has been long enough now where you should have a plan in place, and if you don't have a plan in place then none of this should have ever been brought up," Hoefker said.

Legislation that passed in the spring allows the project team to explore sites outside the boundary.

Inland Port Authority executive director Garry Clark says developers are listening to concerns.

"Our job is not to do this project without the community but to do it with the community," Clark said. "In the next month and a half, you will start to see more communication about specific targets, that hasn't happened yet."

The Inland Port Authority's monthly meeting for August is on Thursday at 9 a.m. at the MCC Fort Omaha Campus, in building 21, room 112.