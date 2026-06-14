Sixth annual Juneteenth celebration brings thousands to Miller Park in North Omaha

The holiday marks June 19, 1865, when the last large group of enslaved people learned they were free, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

Thousands downloaded tickets for North Omaha's sixth annual Freedom Festival at Miller Park.

Despite the Juneteenth parade being rained out, attendees like first-timer Maxcine Jackson said the festival made it all worth it.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Thousands gathered at Miller Park in North Omaha for the sixth annual Juneteenth celebration, marking the end of slavery in the United States with music, vendors, and community connection.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when the last large group of enslaved people learned they were free — more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued in 1863.

The free Freedom Festival featured more than 50 vendors, live entertainment, a bike giveaway, face painting, a basketball tournament and more. Organizers say thousands of tickets were downloaded for the festivities, highlighting the event's continued growth and community support.

Ronneal Colbert, one of the event's organizers, said the day holds deep cultural significance.

"It's our African American history, you know? It's our celebration. This is our 1st July." Colbert said.

Calvin Williams, operations manager for Freedomtainment, said the celebration serves a broader purpose.

"It's important for people to celebrate their heritage." Williams said.

For many attendees, the festival was both a celebration and an opportunity to connect with the community. For Maxcine Jackson, it was her first time attending the Freedom Festival.

"I thought this was so exciting, just to see all the different dance groups and everything out, and to see all the people out here, and the vendors and everything is just so exciting." Jackson said.

Jackson noted that the Juneteenth parade was rained out earlier in the day, but said the festival more than made up for it.

"The Juneteenth parade got washed out this morning, of course, but I think this is fantastic. I think this made it all worth it." Jackson said.

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