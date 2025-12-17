Slow down and stay back: NDOT reminds drivers winter work never stops

Behind-the-scenes prep: NDOT crews prepare year-round by brining roads, spraying bridges, cutting grass to limit drifting, and installing snow fences.

Metro traffic challenge: Nearly half of Nebraska’s traffic runs through the Omaha metro, making safe driving especially critical during winter conditions.

Driver safety reminders: Check 511, keep your gas tank full, stay 200 feet back from plows, slow down, avoid distractions, and buckle up.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Skies may be clear for now, but snow has already made its mark—and more winter weather is still ahead. That’s why Nebraska Department of Transportation officials are urging drivers to stay prepared and to share the road with maintenance crews working to keep highways safe.

NDOT says winter road safety doesn’t start with the first snowfall. Crews spend months preparing for winter conditions—work most drivers never see. That includes spraying bridges to prevent freezing, salting and brining roadways, cutting grass during the summer to reduce snow drifting, and installing snow fences in areas prone to heavy accumulation.

After a storm passes, the work continues.

“The biggest thing after the storm is the clean up,” an NDOT official said. “When the interstate dries and we’re doing shoulders, gore points, maybe some bridge work—just give us room.”The Omaha metro presents a unique challenge. NDOT says nearly half of all traffic in Nebraska moves through the metro area, making safe driving behavior even more critical during winter conditions.

Officials are reminding drivers to take simple but important safety steps:



Check 511 for current travel conditions

Keep your gas tank full

Stay at least 200 feet back from snowplows

Slow down, put the phone away, and buckle up

NDOT says those basics can make a big difference—both for drivers and for the crews working long hours to keep roads clear.

I’m Melissa Wright, your North Omaha Neighborhood Reporter.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

