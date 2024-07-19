Some airlines at Eppley Airfield impacted by nationwide IT outages

Video shows long lines and wandering passengers at Eppley Airfield.

On Friday morning, hundreds of thousands of people and several agencies experienced a major Microsoft outage.

Eppley Airfield encourages anyone traveling today to double check with their airline on the status of their flight before arriving at the airport.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Melissa Wright, at Eppley airfield where flights are still arriving and departing however passengers are now navigating the airport with issues caused by the largest IT outage in history.

A massive Microsoft outage wreaking havoc, globally. Inside of Eppley Airfield long lines and wandering passengers, looking for answers and trying to catch flights.

"I actually got a flight that was canceled…which is always a little like.. uh, intense… but you know I have faith that God will come through and I will find my way home. It's going to be okay," said Orypereinch

Greg Orypereinch here for school at Creighton came to the airport ready to head to Tampa Friday morning but found there was a change in plans after arriving.

"Nothing.. the websites been down… I ahem been able to find an allegiant worker.. I've tried other workers at the airport..pray for me right? That I make it home safe… I know I will but it might be in the next day or two," said Orypereinch.

Eppley Airfield posted on their social media saying, "Eppley Airfield is open and airport operations are normal. Due to a worldwide technology issue, multiple airlines are experiencing interruptions to their flight operations today."

According to Downdetector, a website that tracks outages. Hundreds of thousands of Microsoft outages were reported Friday morning in over 40 states.

Broc Hemple, finally arriving in Omaha after a long morning in a New York City airport.

"There was a bit of a delay… um no one could tell us exactly the reason.” Said Hemple.

"A lot of people… I mean LaGuardia is always busy in the morning.. but it seemed particularly busy," said Hemple.

Hemple says after finally making it to Eppley he had to wait over an hour for his luggage to arrive.

The Airport is suggesting anyone traveling to check their flight status or their airline before heading here.

