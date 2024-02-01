Spark CDI receives $8 million for North Omaha Trail expansion

Patsy Stewart, Camille Wesson, and Willie Williams from North Omaha describe the impact that the trail, murals, and trees planted by kids in the neighborhood have on the community..

A project that focuses on bridging communities. Spark received a grant from the Department of Economic Development for phase 2 of the North Omaha Trail. The expansion of the trail will allow easier access to all of Omaha and across the Bob Kerrey Bridge.

Right now the trail winds through neighborhoods between 30th and Sprague and 24th and Ohio.

The North Omaha Trail is full of grassy area, colorful murals and trees planted by the kids of the community. Members of the community believe the area allow children to make their mark in the neighborhood.

Patsy Stewart, a resident of North Omaha says, "let the children plant the trees...and then they can come and say well I watched this tree grow like me....because we planted this tree!”

Willie Williams, a member of the community, and president of the Juneteenth Committee says..."it's more than just colorful murals and trees being planted... but its allows everyone to feel apart of the community. Williams adds, “a sense of belonging, a sense of inclusion, a sense of who they are, a sense of letting people know that, hey you are a wonderful part of the city... your apart of this,"

Patsy and Willie spearheaded an effort to secure funding to expand the trail from North Omaha through downtown and to the riverfront.

Williams says, "the connection... the inclusion... you know... Just bring the communities together,"

Stewart also adds, "and the two states together, Iowa and Nebraska and so then they can cross over the bridge. And everybody can come back over the bridge and so they can just relax and enjoy,"

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development awadred Spark CDI with $8 million to complete the project. Construction is set to start in 2025 and end within a year.

