STEP-UP Omaha!: community-based organization, prepares for summer opportunities for youth, young adults

The video shows STEP-UP! Omaha's Kickoff Press Conference includes community partners to help with their summer and year-round opportunities with youth and young adults.

Jonathan Chapman, the VP of Community Collaborative for the Empowerment Networks, discusses the importance of youth and young adults being comfortable with community leaders to ensure they are prepared for other city opportunities in Omaha.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The community based organization, STEP-UP Omaha! is readying to get the youth set for summer and year round opportunities. The organization hosted their Kick-Off Press Conference to get community partners involved.

STEP UP OMAHA! prepares and places youth and young adults in paid summer internships, jobs, and work opportunities. Some of those opportunities can range from aviation, culinary, tech, to law enforcement. Jonathan Chapman, the VP of Community Collaborative for the empowerment network says the program is all about bridging the community and preparing youth for their future.

“A lack of relationship is the root of fear. We're afraid of people we don't know and that we don't have a relationship with,”

Chapmen went on to say… the program helps youth and young adults to form important relationships with people of power in the city.

Youth and young adults that do have the chance to participate in the summer opportunities, will have take also take a pre-employment training to ensure that they are prepared.