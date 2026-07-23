Step-Up Program expands to year-round initiative, giving Omaha youth consistent access to mentorship

The Empowerment Network and the City of Omaha are hoping expand the Step-Up Program beyond summer.

For 18-year-old Leeander Moore, the internship delivered unexpected benefits.

Cailin Daly Dejillas, the City of Omaha's Director of Human Rights and Relations says the program demonstrates just how motivated and professionally driven young people in the community are.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Step-Up Program has helped youth and young adults gain valuable work experience through summer internships for years. Now, a new initiative aims to make those partnerships year-round.

The first group of summer interns recently reflected on their time at the North Omaha Visitors Center.

For 18-year-old Leeander Moore, the internship became more than just a job. Along with gaining professional experience, he also discovered the rich history of the community he calls home.

"Did not know anything about the North Omaha Black history. I only knew a few people who actually came out of Omaha, but there's a variety of different people dating back all the way to 1804, and alongside that, there's plenty of people out there doing great things in the world," Moore said.

The Empowerment Network is working with the City of Omaha to expand the Step-Up Program into a year-round initiative, giving more teens consistent access to mentorship beyond the summer months.

Cailin Daly Dejillas, the Director of the Human Rights and Relations Department for the City of Omaha, has worked with Step-Up interns for the past 3 years.

"The most exciting thing for me to see is just how motivated they are, how professionally they show up, and they're here, they're ready to work, to communicate, and to learn about how they can have an impact on their city as they seek and grow into their profession," Daly Dejillas said.

For Moore, the experience opened doors he never expected, including networking opportunities and a personal mentor.

"Networking opportunities, you get education from people who are actually doing the things you want to do. And for example, I got my own personal mentor," Moore said.

Preston Love Jr. reflected on what the program means for the future of the community.

"This community is getting ready to be something, and you all are gonna be leaving that effort," Love said.

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