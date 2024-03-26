Students at Kennedy Elementary get a taste of entrepreneurship through hosting their Makers Market

Video shows jewels, artwork, dessert, hot sauce, and slime.

Two students teamed up at the Makers Market using the neighborhood garden to create pineapple and mango hot sauce.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Young entrepreneurs are getting a taste of what it's like to be a business owners.

I'm Melissa Wright, your North Omaha neighborhood reporter, where Pre-K through fifth grade at Kennedy Elementary, learned how to use money and the value of a dollar.

"We used peppers, mangoes, pineapple, vinegar, salt and a pot and blender," said William Min.

William Min, says she and her partner thought long and hard about what to sell at the Makers Market.

"Like I thought it was cool to make it. You know there's some people that like hot sauce and all that stuff. So we thought, let's just make hot sauce," said Min.

Min's partner, Ehmooblu Say, says making hot sauce and lemonade was fun but he hopes to make money today.

"If we make all of it together...with the lemonade. It's going to be hundred something, so I hope we can make like fifty or more," said Ehmooblu Say.

Min and Say, who partnered to create hot sauce used the community garden for their peppers.

Melissa Zeiszler, one of the leadership team members at the school says events like this, help students learn real life lessons.

"All that critical thinking, they have to collaborate with partners, they have to communicate...they have to do math to figure out if they are making a profit...how much they should sell," said Zeiszler.

This is the first time the Makers Market has included all of Pre-K trough fifth grade at the same time.

"All of these kids live in this wonderful community. We support the community, the community supports us. So they're thinking about what does the community need," said Zeiszler.

The idea of the event is to not only get the community involved when it comes to supporting one another but it also encourages kids to become entrepreneurs.

