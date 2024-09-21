Suit Up! Program draws young adults and high school students to gain business tips

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Melissa Wright in north Omaha where young adults are able to get everything they need to succeed in the classroom and at their first job.

Brias Acsaryi just moved to Omaha from Nepal for his PHD program at UNMC.

"Another thing that brought me here is the networking. I see people from different backgrounds, different race… I really love it," said Acsaryi.

Acsaryi says he's still adjusting to his new home but events like these help him with getting feedback on things he knows he will need future like his resume.

"A professional to look at your resume. I think that might, I thought that might help whenever I am looking for a job or internship in the future. So getting an experts opinion or maybe little tweaks here and there." said Acsaryi.

The Suit Up! Program at the Community Wellness Collaborative and UNMC teamed up with Midlands African Chamber to provide resources to young adults and current students in high school like Giovanna Nyaedy who attends Marian.

"It's really nice, I don't even have my own suit...my own suits. I don't have suits of my own. So it's a good opportunity to have my own." said Nyaedy.

Nyaedy is a junior but she hopes to a psychologists one day. She says this event could help get closer to her goals.

"I hope to get some type of good advice out of this and so I know where to start and I know what to do like to get an image on my resume so I can get into good colleges and good jobs." said Nyaedy.

Karin Sokpoh with the Midlands African Chamber says she hopes everyone attending leaves with more than what they came with.

"You dress well, you feel well, you feel good about yourself. You are inspired. You are inspired to lead and that's what we want for them." said Sokpoh.

For people interested in giving back you can drop donations off at theMidlands African Chamber office.