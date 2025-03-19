Surviving a snowstorm when your home’s heat goes out

Video shows the snowy scene in the Old Market.

Many would typically prefer to stay cozy at home during a storm. However, with power outages affecting some, heading to work can be a better alternative.

Jessica Topolewski, a neighbor from north Omaha, is taking advantage of the situation by staying warm and safe at her job, making the most of the snow day alongside her coworkers. BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Melissa Wright, in the Old Market where a lot of the places in this area are closed but there are a few that are open. One neighbor I spoke says on a day like this being at work is much better than being home.

The Old Marker is quieter than is usually is today. Snow on the brick streets and sidewalks are slowly turning into deep puddles. But this isn't stopping neighbors from making the commute here.

"So my power's been going in and out all morning i work downtown so I figured I might as well," said Topolewski,.

Jessica Topolewski who lives in north Omaha says coming in on her day off didn't seem like the worst idea.

"I'm just going to sit at work if I don't have heat in my house, so I'm going to hang out with my coworkers at Imaginarium there's always something to do in there," said Topolewski.

She took the bus to the Old Market and all though they are running on snow routes which forced her to have to walk longer she says it's better than being on the roads. In the Old Market, I'm Melissa Wright.