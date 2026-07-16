Team USA chefs train at Omaha's MCC campus ahead of Culinary World Cup in Luxembourg

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — Top chefs from across the country are training at Metropolitan Community College in Omaha this weekend as Team USA prepares for the Culinary World Cup in Luxembourg in November.

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Team USA chefs train in Omaha ahead of Culinary World Cup

MCC culinary instructor Chase Grove is among the team members heading to Luxembourg, where 30 national teams will compete to create the best three-course dinner for 110 people.

"We've been preparing for this the last two years," Grove said.

The team of elite chefs is converging on MCC for an intense 72 hours of practice, which includes serving meals to Omaha neighbors.

"Every month, we all fly somewhere, train together, go through different hardships, struggles, menu development…" Grove said.

Chef Anthony Jung, from Massachusetts, was the first team member to arrive. He is preparing a mousseline for a fish dish.

"Even though it doesn't look great now, it will taste great later on…" Jung said as he added cream to a food processor.

Recent MCC graduate Chef Kate Tyler says having top-tier chefs on campus is a big deal.

"And it's been really cool to make connections and just like learn about different parts of the culinary industry," Tyler said.

She works with the college competition team and is assisting Grove with Team USA this weekend. She said competition isn't for everyone, but she finds it appealing.

"I love that you get to walk into a room and just start cooking and present something beautiful," Tyler said.

Grove says he has enjoyed showcasing his hometown to colleagues.

"For the last year and half I've been like 'Let's go to Omaha, let's go to Omaha' and I'm really happy we made it happen for our community, but as well as for them to see what Nebraska has to bring to the field," Grove said.

A limited number of seats are available for Saturday and Sunday dining experiences. More information is available in the MCC catalog.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

