After school program Partnership 4 Kids organizes a cozy project for the Nebraska Humane Society

Video shows the Nebraska Humane Society, dogs and cats, students at Monroe Middle Schools, colorful blankets and food donations.

Charity Sow and Stella Slavik, share the importance and excitement behind making blankets and taking donations to the Nebraska Humane Society.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Students in an after school program are looking to limit the rough days for dogs in the Nebraska Humane Society. Students are dropping off blankets for cats and dogs inside the shelter.

"The dogs, the cats... they are probably going to be really happy once they get the blanket. It's going to be really cozy for them…and it's going to make me really happy," said Charity Sow.

Sow, a seventh grader at Monroe Middle School, is making fleece blankets with classmates. Sow also made posters to get other students to donate.

"They can donate, like what to donate to the humane society. They can donate cheese or canned food for the cats and the dogs," said Sow.

Stella Slavik, in seventh grade, says giving back to her community is important for her.

"We were working on these last week as well… but now we're just making a little more so that the animals could have more blankets," said Slavik.

Slavik says giving back to animals in the shelter remind her of her cat at home.

"It's good to know that I've been helping out animals that are in need and especially since I have one. Since he hasn't been in best health… it's good to know that I am helping others."

Joanne Poppleton with the Partnership 4 Kids programonly hopes the students take away an important lesson from the project.

"Learn about something that they might not be aware of and for them to be able to give back to the community and have an experience outside of something that they are doing on a regular day during school,"

Monroe and Norris Middle School in total made 20 blankets hoping to bring comfort to the animals in the humane society.

