The construction and expansion of housing options in North Omaha continue to grow

A video showcases the current land in North Omaha, featuring new apartment complexes, local eateries, and open lots.

The Omaha Planning Committee has given approval for a housing complex to be built southeast of Nicholas and 12th Street. Construction is expected to commence in April 2024 and completed by August 2025.

North Omaha is growing from dirt lots and old warehouses to a popular living place. Another project is on the way to North Omaha; the plan for a new project site was approved last week by the Omaha Planning Committee. Next week, on the 13th, the community will have the chance to attend a public hearing. There is a possibility for a new five-story building with 78 apartment units and 16 parking spaces adjacent to the complex. The potential project will be located southeast of Nicholas and 12th Street, bringing about 35 positions, 25 part-time, and ten permanent, full-time job opportunities. The project is expected to begin in April 2024 and be completed by August 15, 2025.

