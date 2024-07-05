The Melanin Market aims to highlight and connect minority-owned businesses to the community

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

If you're looking to support small minority owned businesses in Omaha you will not want to miss this weekends Melanin Market. On Saturday from 11am to 6pm at Millwork Commons there will be 70 vendors, selling everything from candles and body butters to clothes and jewelry.

There will also be food trucks, vegan snacks, music, yard games and a bounce house. The family-friend even will also have a two DJ's and live performances. The goal of the Melanin Market all to highlight is to connect minority-owned businesses with the community