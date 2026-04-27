The new Girard Trail Connection officially opens in North Omaha to link neighborhoods and recreation

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The new Girard Trail Connection is now open in North Omaha, transforming an abandoned railroad track into a half-mile paved path for the community



The new Girard Trail Connection is now open near 72nd Street and Sorensen Parkway.

The project took 5 years to complete and was a collaborative effort between the Papio NRD, CHI Health and the city of Omaha.

The Papio NRD said this half-mile stretch is just the beginning. Eventually, the trail will connect all the way to the Keystone on the west and the Missouri River on the east.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The new Girard Trail Connection is now open near 72nd Street and Sorensen Parkway, transforming an abandoned railroad track into a half-mile paved connector for North Omaha.

The project, five years in the making, connects the east side of 72nd Street up to Girard Street. The area, once overrun with trees and weeds, now features smooth pavement to create new ways to get around and get outside.

"Oh yeah, I live real close. It’s nice and wide and a gentle slope," Glenn Pollock said.

"This is a nice little area, this is just beautiful," Jeff Quandt said.

I spoke with Papio NRD Planner Eric Williams back in 2024 about the need for the project. Now that it is finished, Williams said the trail will better connect users to recreation, active transportation, and the city's natural resources.

"There’s not a lot of connectivity east and west following road corridors or connecting to and from neighborhoods. So the NRD has worked with a lot of local partners including the city of Omaha to design and construct new opportunities that help people connect to the existing trails," Williams said.

The Papio NRD said this half-mile stretch is just the beginning. Eventually, the trail will connect all the way to the Keystone on the west and the Missouri River on the east.

"I mean, yeah it takes time but you know, how do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time," Williams said.

The next step in the process is building an underpass under 72nd Street to connect the path to the Sorensen Parkway Trail. Construction on that project will begin in 2029.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

