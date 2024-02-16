The North Omaha Community Partnership prepares to host their 2nd Small Business Expo next weekend

Founder Tamika Mease highlights the significance of the non-profit North Omaha Community Partnership to Omaha and the impact that the Small Business Expo has on the community.

The Small Business Expo is scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 24th at the Highlander. A community dinner will follow on Sunday at the same location.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

One organization in North Omaha focuses on uplifting Omahans through community engagement. The North Omaha Community Partnership is prepping to host their annual Small Business Expo.

The Small Business Expo will be in the Venue at the Highlander on February 24th from 12p.m. to 5p.m. I told you a few weeks ago about how one vendor is returning for a second time this year after having a successful experience last year.

Tamika Mease, the founder of the North Omaha Community Partnership tells me the expo is all about exposure and accessibility for all the North Omaha community.

Mease says, "Providing a physical place for people to come… and spend with small businesses to keep their dollars in North Omaha,"

Mease added, the event also empowers community members who want to be entrepreneurs but need the extra motivation.

Sunday the 25th, the North Omaha Community Partnership will also host their community dinner in the Venue at the Highlander from 3p.m. to 6p.m.