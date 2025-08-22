The Omaha Star names new publisher

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Omaha Star, Nebraska’s longest-running African American newspaper, is entering a new chapter of leadership. Publisher Terri D. Sanders is passing the reins to her daughter, Averi Sanders.

Founded in 1938 by Mildred Brown, The Omaha Star has served as a vital voice for North Omaha for nearly nine decades. The paper remains dedicated to publishing positive news and highlighting the cultural and economic advancement of the community.

Located in North Omaha, the Star continues its mission of amplifying Black voices, preserving history, and fostering progress for future generations.

