The Omaha Star names new publisher

Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
The Omaha Star has been in print since 1938 in Omaha, Neb. The building is on the National Register of Historic Places at 24th and Lake, and the publication is Nebraska's only African-American newspaper.
The Omaha Star, Nebraska’s longest-running African American newspaper, is entering a new chapter of leadership. Publisher Terri D. Sanders is passing the reins to her daughter, Averi Sanders.

Founded in 1938 by Mildred Brown, The Omaha Star has served as a vital voice for North Omaha for nearly nine decades. The paper remains dedicated to publishing positive news and highlighting the cultural and economic advancement of the community.

Located in North Omaha, the Star continues its mission of amplifying Black voices, preserving history, and fostering progress for future generations.

