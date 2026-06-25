The R.E.A.L Media Girls: North Omaha summer program teaches girls about careers in media

The R.E.A.L Media Girls pilot program is introducing girls in North Omaha to careers in media

Students are gaining hands-on skills in content creation, storytelling, and video production

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, careers in media and communications continue to grow, making programs like this one a potential launchpad for the next generation of digital storytellers.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A pilot program at Metropolitan Community College is giving girls hands-on experience in content creation, storytelling, and the business of media.

A summer media program at MCC is opening doors for young women who want to turn communication skills and a camera into a career.

The R.E.A.L Media Girls is designed to teach girls how to capture stories, edit content, and inspire others through media.

Cheryl Weston, the program's instructor, said the goal goes beyond what most people might expect.

"More about than just being in front of the camera, but what it takes to work behind the camera, and the careers that they can develop from that," Weston said.

Weston is known in North Omaha as a social media presence and is passing along her knowledge and experience to the next generation of storytellers.

One student said the experience has been rewarding.

"Yeah, it's a really fun class. Like, you have really fun things to do, like, to learn," she said.

The girls also got the chance to practice their interviewing skills firsthand. When asked what makes her like The R.E.A.L Media Girls, one student said it comes down to the people in the room.

"Because there's different personalities here, and they're just like me," she said.

Most of the girls see themselves becoming content creators. Another student reflected on how much she has grown since the program began.

"When I 1st started, I didn't like, all I did was like, put up the phone and start recording. Like I didn't know like the expectations or like anything else," she said.

Now, she is learning the skills and tools that could help set her up for a lifetime of success.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, careers in media and communications continue to grow, creating opportunities for the next generation of digital storytellers.

Weston said she wants the girls to walk away knowing their potential is limitless.

"They can be whatever they want to be. They can do whatever they want to do with whatever you have," Weston said.

For these girls, the camera is more than just a device — it's a tool for creativity and possibly a future career.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

