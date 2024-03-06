The Shirley Tyree Theater welcomes community for the first play inside the renovated facility

Video shows the historic F.J. Carey Block building at the intersection of North 24th Street and Willis Avenue and inside the renovated Shirley Tyree Theater.

Dani Cleveland and Olivia Jonhson share the joys of acting, along with what they envision for their future and the future of the community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Shirley Tyree Theater is officially open after fully renovating and expanding the facility. The cast at The Union for Contemporary Art will be performing the play "Spunk".

Before the Shirley Tyree Theater became what it is today it was a building for laundry businesses and auto repairs services.

In 2023, the theater became formally known as the Shirley Tyree Theater after almost a year and half of renovating.

"For the love, I love coming here, I love going and putting on a costume and becoming someone else," said Cleveland.

Dani Cleveland started acting in church plays as a child and couldn't stop the growing passion.

"I never ever thought I could do it formal because you know a lot of those things aren't offered to us," said Cleveland

Cleveland said she dreams of winning many awards one day. Her favorite part of acting in Omaha is telling stories that she can relate with.

"Black women, Black people and people in Omaha Nebraska, you have to leave to get opportunities. There is not usually opportunities for us around here, a lot of times it's not even shows about us," said Cleveland

The goal of the Union is to provide access to culture experiences and performances, for all people.

"Black stories aren't just Black stories. They're human stories, we can all relate to all the stories for the most part but its a cherry on top when its someone that looks like you," said Cleveland

Olivia Johnson, another actress in Spunk said the newly renovated theater is a stepping stone for more opportunities.

"24th street is turning back into what it used to be in the heyday of just this economic growth, artistic growth, just like there all types of people coming through here, living through here and I feel that's coming back," said Johnson

The performance of "Spunk" played by all local actors and actresses is playing through this weekend at the new theater.