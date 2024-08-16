The Urban League of Nebraska hosts open house for North Omaha Initiative

Video shows Urban League of Nebraska, UNO campus and the Black Studies Department.

The North Omaha Initiative created by the Black Studies Department at UNO is being offered to the community to boost enrollment and increase diversity on campus.

Neighbors are still able to apply for the North Omaha Initiative programuntil August 26.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Melissa Wright in north Omaha where the Urban League of Nebraska is hosting a open house for the UNO's new program, the North Omaha Initiative.

North Omaha Initiative is UNO's new partnership with the Urban League of Nebraska to expand educational opportunities to the community.

"Increase enrollment at UNO from north Omaha communities. I hope to see more diversity at UNO and i want people here in north Omaha to know to know what UNO has to offer," said Cynthia Robinson.

Cynthia Robinson the Director of the Black Studies Department says there are many perks to taking the course here at the Urban League.

"If you take these UNO courses here at the Urban League they are $944 each, if you take the same course at UNO it is $15,000." said Robinson

Tory Robinson, an advisor at the university says with the prices being lower it gives neighbors more room to experiment.

"A program like this allows you to have a soft introduction to this is what college looks like these are the types of courses you can take maybe you just know you want to go to college but you're not quite sure what you want to do," said Tory Robinson

This fall the program will offer Intro to Black Studies, Black American Culture, English Composition 1 and African American Economics and Consumerism.

Vanetta Early who is currently working on getting her doctorate at Bellevue University is taking on more courses.

"Further education and learn other things…uh further my education… it's helpful for me," said Early.

Early born and raised in north Omaha says...with the urban league being nearby…

"Easy access, not going all the way to UNO. Parking is convenienty and just all classes at the Urban League is overall convenient." said Early.

The classes offered through the North Omaha Initiative will be taken at the Urban League and taught by the staff at the non-profit.

Neighbors will have to enroll at UNO first and are still able to do so until the first day of school on August 26th.

