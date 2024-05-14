'Think about the people that you love..would you want them living in conditions like this?'

Video shows Underwood Tower residents and the Douglas County Health Department results from an air quality inspection inside OHA housing.

The documents by DCHD show possible water damage in the ceiling of her bathroom and inside her AC unit. During their inspection, they also found roach droppings.

Shortly after this health inspection, OHA replaced Calloway's AC unit but she says they did not address the issues in her bathroom.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A few weeks ago at the Underwood Tower, residents were complaining about the cleanliness inside their apartments. Last week I received the results from the Douglas County Health Department after a resident invited them into her home to evaluate her living conditions. A resident tells me, after having a county inspector and a private inspect test the quality of her home, not much has changed.

I spoke with Chanci Calloway a few weeks ago before and after inspectors went into her home.

"Think about your family members…the people that you love….would you want them living in conditions…like this," said Calloway

Last week she sent me the report from the Douglas County Health Department. Here the air quality report says in part…."The DCHD Air Quality Specialist…observed possible water damage on the ceiling of the bathroom. It was also observed there is suspected mold in the ventilation register in the bathroom and air conditioning unit."

Calloway tells me not long after the inspection OHA installed a new AC unit.

"They put in a new air conditioner… but the vent in the bathroom… has once again collected more mold," said Calloway.

Calloway added what's not viewable in bathroom is what concerns her the most.

"What's behind that its really what I want to know…since there is visible mold on the vents… what is behind that wall," said Calloway.

I reached out to DCHD who says they have also forwarded the results to OHA. I reached out to the OHA asking what the guidelines are for the living condition inside OHA properties and I have not heard back from them.

"Nothing has been done…concerning the mold…and the air quality," said Calloway.

Calloway says while not much has changed she will keep asking for help like many of her other neighbors.