'This is worldwide baby': Terence Bud Crawford puts Omaha on the map with historic win

Fans say Crawford’s win puts Omaha on the global map, bringing the city pride.

Crawford emphasizes representing his roots and inspiring local youth.

Community members describe him as “family,” celebrating both the man and the moment.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This morning, neighbors filled the streets for another Bud Crawford parade—proud to call Omaha home and proud to be part of history.

From signs to cheers, the crowd made it clear: this win was about more than boxing. For many, it felt like Omaha’s moment to shine.

“It’s history—this is world wide baby—we’re on the map, congrats to him… I’m excited,” said Anna Moore, who was born and raised in Omaha. After recently moving back, she says the timing couldn’t be better. “It’s refreshing, it’s exciting… it’s a historical time… I’m ready to party and to celebrate him.”

For Crawford, becoming a two-time undisputed champion is about more than victory—it’s about representing his city.

“I’m from Omaha… so I’m going to rep my city like everyone from around the world reps theirs… so I love that Omaha is supporting me,” Crawford said.

He added that Omaha will always be home, and he hopes his success continues to inspire young people across the metro. “They see me and they look at hope… they say oh that’s hope—if he can do it, I can do that. And that’s my main thing.”

For many Omaha natives, this win is about pride, community, and a champion who never forgot his roots.

“I love that Omaha is supporting me… and I love them… and we support each other,” Crawford said.

“He’s just like family—he’s like one of us. He doesn’t act any different or nothing like that… so I love it,” added Moore.

As the celebration winds down, fans say this victory will not only be remembered for the title—but for the way it brought Omaha together.

