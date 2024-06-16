Watch Now
'To celebrate the struggle': Neighbors come out to enjoy the Juneteenth Parade

Neighbors share the importance of coming out to the annual Juneteenth Parade in north Omaha.
Posted at 6:54 PM, Jun 16, 2024
  • Video shows the annual Juenteenth parade in north Omaha.
  • Neighbors share the reason they look forward to holiday and the parade every year.
  • Juneteenth also known as June 19 is celebrated as the day enslaved people in Galveston, Texas that they were free. June 19 became a federal holiday in 2021 by President Joe Biden.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

