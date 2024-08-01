'To me some devastation, as I came to the church': North O church cleaning again after storm

Video shows Clair Memorial United Methodist Church, fallen trees and damaged signs.

Portia Cavitt and Chris spent their Thursday morning, picking up branches and moving sticks out the drive.

Just a few weeks ago the Clair Memorial United Methodist Church dried out the inside due to a rainstorm. Now they are working on clearing debris from the parking lot and around the church.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Melissa Wright in North Omaha at the Clair Memorial United Methodist Church where just weeks ago they were drying the inside of the church after a rainstorm rolled through. Now they're dealing with fallen trees and damaged signs.

"To me some devastation… as I came to the church." said Portia Cavitt.

Portia Cavitt and Chris, one of her students are spending their morning Gathering branches and debris.

"To help pick up branches and move things so once the aldermen of the church come and to try to saw off or to break down of the branches.. they wouldn't have to climb the hill," said Cavitt.

The church's sign also damaged in the wind.

"The marque…it's just devastating… to have this happen.. when what a month or two ago.. we had the water damage on the inside of the church. So 2024 is stacking up to be a time that the building is taking a hit." said Cavitt.

Down by the community garden fallen fruit, damaged vines and slanted stalks.

"It's like the wind came this way and cropped it all down," said Cavitt.

Cavitt says this area is for the community and even though there's damage here, there is still an opportunity to help. She points out that even though wind knocked down fruit, it's still edible, and welcomes neighbors to gather some.

"We are in this together and we are willing to work and as we teach our young people to know.. that all hands are on deck," said Cavitt.

Cavitt tells me she knows the church will overcome the storm but she is leaning on the community to step in and assist in whatever way they can.

