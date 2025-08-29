Trump's tariff policy hits small businesses as countries halt U.S. shipments

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Small businesses face new challenges as Trump ends century-old import exemption, forcing tariffs on goods under $800 while countries halt U.S. shipments.



State Sen. Megan Hunt who owns and operates a stationary store called Shop Five Nine.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Starting today, import fees for small products like pencils from other countries will no longer be exempt. President Trump's executive order is having a ripple effect, impacting some small businesses.

In Benson, State Sen. Megan Hunt owns and operates a stationary store called Shop Five Nine.

"Before I was elected and after I was elected, I'm a shop girl, that's who I am first and foremost," Hunt said.

Tariffs have begun to hit her small business, and now some countries aren't even shipping to the U.S. at all.

"I got yesterday an email from one of my suppliers in Japan saying we have your order. It's paid for. We're packing it up, but our shippers aren't gonna send it to the US," Hunt said. "So they told me, you know, we can either refund you or you can wait and I chose to wait because I want this stuff for holiday."

What does that mean? Consumers and businesses will no longer be able import goods up to $800 without being taxed, something that's been in effect for nearly a century.

While the impact differs from business to business, Nanci Kavich, owner of RSVP, says even though most of her product comes from the U.S., she's trying to stay ahead of things.

"I do carry like some Italian papers and so I did try to make sure I ordered those ahead of time before the tariffs kicked in," Kavich said.

For Hunt, the changes mean tighter margins.

"Right now we're just sort of eating it honestly, you know, the margin is slimmer we're doing more with less, but that also reflects the experience of a lot of Americans right now," Hunt said.