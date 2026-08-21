Two months after Jamise Thompson's shooting death, family seeks justice and keeps her memory alive

Two months after Jamise Thompson was shot and killed near 24th and Lake in Omaha, no one has been charged in connection with her death.

Jamise's mother, Nicole Thompson, says the family has been in contact with detectives but has received no updates on the investigation.

Omaha Police are urging anyone with information about the June 20 shooting to call 402-444-STOP.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Jamise Thompson's family gathered for a balloon release two months after her death, as no arrests have been made in connection with her killing.

Loved ones gathered for a balloon release in Jamise's honor, a moment filled with love and memories of a young woman whose life was taken far too soon.

Jamise was killed near 24th and Lake while attending a late-night gathering. Police say several people were at the scene, but two months later, no one has been charged in connection with her death.

Her mother, Nicole Thompson, said the family has been in contact with investigators but has received no updates.

"We been calling. I've been talking with the detectives, but no updates," Nicole Thompson said.

At the center of Jamise's world were her 3 children.

"She was a great mom. I know they missed her, 'cause she was so loving. I mean, to everybody, not just her kids, but to everybody, her siblings, her cousin, you know, her bonus kids, she was, like, a loving person," Nicole Thompson said.

For Jamise's mother and the rest of her family, the loss is a wound that hasn't healed. Knowing the person responsible may still be walking free only makes that pain harder to bear.

"We need justice for her for sure. She was an innocent person that got killed behind whatever other nonsense these other people have going on. So she lost her life behind something didn't have nothing to do with her," Nicole Thompson said.

Thompson has a message for anyone who may have information about what happened that night.

"I just want to let them know that whoever know what happened that was around, you know, she deserved justice, and if you the one who did it, you should come forward because she didn't deserve that," Nicole Thompson said.

If you have any information regarding the shooting near 24th and Lake on the morning of June 20th, Omaha Police urge you to call 402-444-STOP.

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