Two neighbors hosts their first ever back to school donation drive

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Melissa Wright in North Omaha where the first day of school is approaching.

For most kids the first day is special but when you cant afford new clothes or school supplies heading back to school can be daunting. Now one neighbor and his friend are working to relieve some of that stress.

Buom Dobuol and his friend Sibit Thon are hosting their very first clothing drive. Dobuol grew up with five siblings in Omaha. His parents immigrated from South Sudan.

"As a kid growing up, I got what i needed but I did not get what I always I wanted so, but it worked out," said Dobuol.

Dobuol says for him when it came to heading back to school as a kid it was a challenge— due to the lack of clothes and school supplies he had. Now he's looking to change that experience for all kids.

It's important to have it all very family needs help all kids need help. It doesn't matter what part it Omaha you're in, all kids west Omaha, south Omaha, north Omaha, east Omaha… it doesn't matter the race." said Dobuol.

Dobuol says this clothing drive.. is all about supporting the different communities he has friends in.

"Just helping the kids, I'm always with helping the community. But you know the kids sometimes they can't help themselves and its not their fault all the times to where they can't get what they need," said Dobuol.

You can deliver donations at Emmet's Tavern in downtown, the Red Lion in Blackstone, Death Barber in north Omaha and more depending on what businesses are closest to you. The last day to drop off school supplies or clothes will be on Thursday. Dobuol is excited to make a difference for his neighbors.

"Seeing all the smiles you know it's a lot of good stuff and not only on the kids but the parents…" said Dobuol.

And that this inspires more good in our community.

"I hope they pay it forward… you know.. just help another… we're just one big community.. so we should be able to help one another." said Dobuol.

Dobuol tells me they will be set up at the first convent church on August 9th and 10th to give out their donations in time for kids starting school.