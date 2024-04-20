Underwood Tower resident invites private mold inspector to evaluate what she says is an unlivable environment

Video shows the Underwood Tower, Douglas County Health Department, Omaha Housing Authority and Omaha Police Department.

Chaunci Calloway, Jon Traudt and Michael Coleman, speak with us about the conditions inside the Underwood Apartment.

Underwood Residents are demanding answers and change to the condition of their homes after speaking out.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Douglas County Health Department and a private mold inspector were in the Underwood Tower. Shortly after going in the mold inspector was escorted out by OPD.

"These people need help," said Calloway.

We spoke to Chaunci Calloway, on Wednesday about her living conditions inside the Underwood Tower. Friday Calloway invited Jon Traudt with Healthy Indoors Advisors into her apartment. We found his profile on LinkedIn. We facetimed Tradut and Calloway during the mold inspection.

"I got a moisture censor…that can sense moisture through walls…even through tile. And we found being tile…behind the dry wall… was saturated," said Calloway.

Tradut was escorted out after the Omaha Housing Authority called OPD on him for trespassing. OHA tells us Traudt received a notice weeks ago telling him he is not permitted on OHA property even if invited by an OHA resident.

"I'm 83…they could throw me in jail for the rest of life…and wouldn't make much of a difference," said Traudt.

Traudt says based off what he's seen in the Underwood Tower no one should be living in those conditions.

"The ones don't have ventilation… the bed bugs are being sprayed with things that are toxic. It just doesn't make sense to me…I wouldn't live there…you wouldn't live there," said Traudt.

We reached out the Douglas County Health Department for their results. We were told they would not have the results today for anything they tested while in her apartment. Residents tell us they just want to see something change.

"What I'd like to see.. but it would never happen. Get the mayor or the city council come and live in this apartment building for at least two days and see what we're going through and they wont never do it,"

When the county passes along it's results will be back here to let you know what they found, if anything.

