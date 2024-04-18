Underwood Tower residents say they're tired of dealing with black mold, bedbugs and rodents at home

Video shows Underwood Tower in Dundee, photos of black mold in apartments and bedbug bites.

Underwood Tower residents Chaunci Calloway and Michael Coleman share their experiences living in the OHA property.

More residents are speaking out over the on-going issue that also pushed Senator Megan Hunt to address the living conditions with council member Pete Festerson and Omaha Housing Authority CEO, Joanie Poore.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors are sick of it.

They say there is mold, bedbugs and even rats in their homes. Neighbors tell me their complaints are not being addressed.

"Treat others like you want to be treated… like, you would not want to live in a mold infested building… it's a coffin," said Chaunci Calloway.

Calloway has lived in the Underwood Tower for almost two years; she says her problems started the day she moved in.

"I had a mouse… they have the little stick traps. I had a mouse in my sticky trap… and I went downstairs," said Calloway.

Calloway says the problems she is experiencing impact her health.

"Theres a mold issue… and I've just been diagnosed with sarcoidosis and so like my whole health is at risk. My vision has changed. Black mold is no joke."

I reached out to the OHA about the resident complaints that I received and they said: "We take the concerns of all tenants seriously. If a tenant remains concerned after a pest control or work order response has been put into effect, they can contact their property manager or the Assistant Director of Property Management (available at the main number) to express concerns and ask that their concerns be investigated further."

The ongoing issue has also captured state legislators' attention. In Febuary, Sen. Megan Hunt released a letter sent to councilmember Festerson and the CEO of the Omaha Housing Authority, Joanie Poore, expressing her concerns of the Underwood Tower.

Michael Coleman has lived in his apartment almost seven years. He say he's doing what he can to help his living situation.

"They got their guys coming in to spray every two weeks... then I got...I get some 91-proof alcohol and I spray in my apartment too… and it still ain't killin' them," said Coleman.

Coleman says he feels trapped.

"This the only thing I can afford," Coleman said.

Residents tell me they are concerned when it comes to their health and they just want assistance.

