UNMC and Nebraska Medicine push to inform the community about bike safety

Video shown UNMC, Nebraska Medicine and the Venue at the Highlander where the Bike Rodeo will be.

The goal of the event is to inform neighbors about bicycle safety and trauma prevention.

In addition to the educational aspects, youth attendees can also get free helmets, and other activities include a bike obstacle course and helmet decorating.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The weather is finally warming up which means more outdoor activities. This weekend, UNMC and Nebraska Medicine are encouraging families to come out to their Bike Rodeo event.

For the first time ever, UNMC and Nebraska Medicine will be highlighting the importance of bike safety. They will be focusing on trauma prevention and providing bike helmets for the youth.

It's not all serious though. There will also be decorating booths to personalize your helmet, a smoothie booth and a bicycle obstacle course.

Shanda Ross with Nebraska Medicine says sometimes trauma can be prevented with the right information.

“We’re sharing with the community resources and support as to how they can take better care of themselves as well as providing access to our hospital system. This is access we don’t want, if we can prevent a child from being hurt in a bicycle accident, we want to do that,” said Ross.

The event tomorrow will be from 11a.m. to 1p.m. at the Venue.

