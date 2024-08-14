UNO launches North Omaha Initiative to improve Black Studies engagement

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Melissa Wright in Omaha where Black Studies has been something students could major in since the 60's but that could change in Omaha.

UNO is the only university in the state of Nebraska with a Black Studies Department and now again the future of the program is being evaluated.

On November 10, 1969, 54 Black UNO students protested and even got arrested demanding the school add more black studies education opportunities.

"Black history in America and how the history explains what we see today. So I wanted to understand what I was seeing and I had to understand the history." said Austin Ossino.

In 1971, UNO officially launched its Black Studies Department. Now the program is created for all students to come together and understand the history of America.

Aaron Ossino, graduated in May, after majoring in Black Studies. He says this opportunity for all students is important.

sot2: "i ended up majoring in it because i saw the importance of understanding the full context of being black in america. the experience of black America I realized that there was so much I didn't know.. so much that makes sense of what we see today,"

UNO averages about 300 students in the fall semester that eneroll in Black Studies courses. The director of the Black Studies Department says her goal is to get more students enrolled.

"Black history is American history, Black people have been in this country for hundreds of year. They are apart of our history. This dynamic between us, between Black and White people...it's an intermix, it's the same history," said Ossino.

The new program, the North Omaha Initiative will bring UNO's Black Studies Department to the Urban League of Nebraska to offer courses to those in the community. This Thursday at 3:00 the Urban League of Nebraska is inviting the community to learn more about the initiative.

Ossino majoring in Black Studies is something he uses to his benefit everyday especially when it comes to educating those around him.