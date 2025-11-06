Urban Affairs Committee to revisit bed bug concerns in public housing

The Nebraska Urban Affairs Committee will hold a hearing Friday to address ongoing bed bug infestations in public housing, including several Omaha Housing Authority towers.

Sen. Terrell McKinney says OHA previously discussed a heat-treatment plan but hasn’t provided updates; residents continue reporting persistent pests and limited accountability.

Lawmakers are asking affected tenants to share firsthand testimony, which will help shape potential legislation and determine funding needs for long-term solutions.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

State lawmakers say bed bugs in public housing remain a persistent concern — and they’re urging residents who have experienced the issue to come forward as they prepare for the next legislative session.

The Nebraska Urban Affairs Committee will meet on Friday to revisit reports of bed bug infestations inside public housing across the state, including in several Omaha Housing Authority (OHA) towers.

State Sen. Terrell McKinney, who represents North Omaha and serves on the committee, said OHA previously indicated it was working on a heat treatment plan to address the problem. However, he says he has not received an update on where that plan stands.

“People are still dealing with the issue,” McKinney said. “Residents still express the same concerns about the prevalence of bed bugs and other pests in public housing — and the lack of accountability.”

McKinney says bed bug complaints have continued to surface at neighborhood meetings and through direct outreach, with residents reporting bites, ruined bedding, repeated treatment costs, and challenges getting remediation through management.

Lawmakers are now calling on residents who have been impacted to share their experiences during Friday’s hearing. They say firsthand testimony will play a key role in determining what legislation or funding may be needed, and what long-term solutions could be implemented moving forward.

The Omaha Housing Authority has not yet responded to a request for comment regarding any new treatment policies or remediation measures currently in place.

