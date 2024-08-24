VFW Post 2503 honors veterans who lost their lives in 2021

Video shows ...

I’m Melissa Wright in Benson at the VFW Post neighbors are honoring 13 service members who lost their lives in 2021. The Veterans of Foreign Wars is honoring fallen soldiers at its Benson VFW Post. Here 13 service members that lost their lives in Abbey Gate on August 26, 2021. At the head of the table, Omaha marine Daegan William-Tyeler Page along with12 other veterans are being remembered by the community with 13 plates on display with their names and story. The memorial will be here until Wednesday, August 28th.

