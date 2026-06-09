Video shows OPD police cruiser, with officer inside, attacked with fire extinguisher on Storz Expressway

Video shows someone spraying a fire extinguisher at an OPD cruiser

OPD says an investigation is underway but cannot make any reports about the incident public

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – A video circulating on social media shows someone spraying a fire extinguisher at an Omaha Police Department cruiser and bouncing on it near Storz Expressway by Eppley Airfield over the weekend.

The Omaha Police Officers Association shared the video, which Patrick Dempsey, president of the OPOA, said is unlike anything he has seen before in Omaha.

"We've seen the street takeovers and the drag racers and the street racers take over intersections or take over parking lots, but it's very alarming to see the manner in which they sprayed our cruiser with fire extinguishers and then started bouncing on that cruiser," Dempsey said.

Dempsey said no injuries were reported in the incident. He said he has not spoken directly with the officer involved.

Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson released the video Monday night and called for stricter penalties for people breaking the law.

"We need to have a mandatory term of vehicle impound – not upon conviction, but upon arrest," Hanson said.

Dempsey said more resources are needed to prevent incidents like this from happening again.

"I think we just need the manpower in order to fully address this situation," Dempsey said.

3 News Now's Jeremy Fredricks reached out to OPD and was told an investigation is underway and they cannot make any reports about this incident public.

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