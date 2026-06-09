Virgo Nail Studio offers pampering day for women experiencing homelessness in Omaha

For families without stable housing, summer is an especially difficult time for children, making community support events like this one even more meaningful.

Virgo Nail Studio owner HA Pham returned to Lydia House to volunteer after the shelter helped his own family when they first arrived in Omaha.

Virgo Nail Studio partnered with Lydia House to give women experiencing homelessness a rare moment of dignity, self-care, and community connection.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Virgo Nail Studio offered women experiencing homelessness a day of pampering, with organizers saying the event is about more than self-care — it is about reminding women they are valued members of the community, deserving of support, dignity, and hope for the future.

Abigail Murray and her daughter enjoyed manicures courtesy of volunteers from Virgo Nail Studio.

"I love being able to feel included and having things for my young ones to do," Murray said.

The event comes at a time of year that can be especially difficult for families without stable housing.

"If you don't have your own home, your own space to be in, and you're not going to school, summertime's a challenge," Murray said.

For HA Pham, owner of Virgo Nail Studio, the event was a full-circle moment — returning to the shelter that once helped his own family.

"They were one of the 1st ones that gave me my 1st toys instead of clothing when we 1st moved here. So we want to give back to a cost that helped us in the past," Pham said.

Pham said giving back to the community is at the heart of why he participated.

"We just want to do something good for the community. It makes us feel good. I'm sure it makes some of the girls here and the ladies feel excited about getting their nails done," Pham said.

For many of the women, moments like these offered a rare chance to feel appreciated and cared for.

"Because as a mom, you forget who you are outside of that role," Murray said.

For a woman named Carlotta, the experience was a first.

"I ain't never had my nails done. Now, make me want to go out and get my nails done," Carlotta said.

Gwynne Gonnerman, Director of Philanthropy at the Open Door Mission, reflected on the impact of the event.

"Sometimes we may be blessed, but there may be people who have never had the experiences that we have, and to see their eyes twinkle," Gonnerman said.

Murray summed up what the day meant to the women who took part.

"It make us feel pretty and confident," Murray said.

Virgo Nail Studio says it plans to continue the event every year in North Omaha.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

