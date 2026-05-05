Volunteer spends 2 hours cleaning trash from North Omaha Trail, says 'litter attracts litter'

Cindy Tefft of the Blue Bucket Project spent nearly 2 hours cleaning trash and illegal dumping

Tefft and a group of volunteers cleaned the same area about 2 months ago, pointing to an ongoing problem with illegal dumping and abandoned encampments along North Omaha's trail.

The Blue Bucket Project's next flash mob cleanup is Saturday, May 9,



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A volunteer with the Blue Bucket Project spent nearly 2 hours picking up trash along the North Omaha Trail, dragging junk to the curb so city public works crews could remove it.

Cindy Tefft was riding through North Omaha when she found the area covered in trash.

"It's actually very depressing to see when you're riding along, and everything, you know, beautiful day, and then, all of a sudden, you see, um, trash," Tefft said.

This was not Tefft's first time cleaning up the trail. About 2 months ago, she and a group of volunteers spent time cleaning up illegal dumping in the area.

"We have a beautiful trail system, and then sometimes along the trail, there are huge areas where people have either illegally dumped, or there's an abandoned encampment," Tefft said.

Tefft says litter attracts litter, and if areas are kept clean, people are less likely to dump there.

"Maybe we can't make a huge impact in, um, politics or anything else, but we can make an impact right here in our own home and in our own environment," Tefft said.

The Blue Bucket Project's next flash mob cleanup will be Saturday, May 9, in North Omaha. You can follow the Blue Bucket Project on Facebook for more information.

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