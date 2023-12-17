Volunteers honored veterans at Omaha's oldest cemetery taking part in Wreaths Across America

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Despite the cold dreary weather, volunteers at the Prospect Hill Cemetery were on a mission. Each one had several wreaths in hand, placing them on the gravestones of veterans buried at the cemetery.

They’re some of the many across the nation taking part in the ritual called Wreaths Across America.

Prospect Hill is Omaha’s oldest cemetery, and is where a number of veterans have been buried for more than two centuries. The private cemetery isn’t classified as military, Shannon Justice is one of the board of trustees for the cemetery and admitted that for years, they didn’t know the cemetery was eligible to host the ceremony.

“A local non profit organization asked us if we were participating and that led to us being aware.” She said.

Volunteers spread out searching for the right headstones, a task that wasn’t exactly easy for everyone, but it was worth it.

“I think that it’s really important that we as citizens of Omaha take notice of their service and live up to the ideals they fought for,” Noah Bilka, volunteer said.

Once, the headstones were found, and wreaths were placed, the names of each veteran honored were said aloud.

“There was a sense of accomplishment finding them and then just recognizing them bringing honor to them and their families,” Kateland Reynante, volunteer said.

In all 12 volunteers laid a grand total of 88 wreaths.