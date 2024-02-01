Volunteers in North Omaha assemble 2,000 snack kits

In North Omaha, volunteers preparing snack kits that include trail mixes, fruit bars, peanut butter, apple sauce, etc. for Together Omaha.



Volunteer Mary Bush emphasizes the significance of assembling snack kits for those in need of food.

The United Way of the Midlands' GOOD on the Go program recently assembled 2,000 snack pack kits at the Highlander.

The kits were prepared by a team of 50 volunteers in partnership with Together Omaha, an organization dedicated to the prevention and eradication of hunger and homelessness.

The volunteers included a diverse group of sponsors and community members from across Omaha. Over the course of two hours, the volunteers diligently packed snack kits that contained crackers, bars, pretzels, trail mix, and notes of encouragement.

Mary Bush, one of the volunteers, says "I see many individuals from diverse backgrounds coming together to support this initiative. I believe that this is truly wonderful and it makes me feel excited about the positive reception that it has received from volunteers and the community at large,"

Bush added, it is an exciting day and she looks forward to doing it again in the future.