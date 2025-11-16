'We are better together': North O churches step up to serve 500+ neighbors

Three North Omaha churches joined together to serve warm meals and desserts as families face partial SNAP benefits.

Pastor Eugene Rollerson says the effort supports SNAP recipients, unhoused neighbors, and anyone needing community.

Organizers prepared food for more than 500 people, highlighting the importance of unity during challenging times

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

With the federal government now re-opened, Nebraska’s Department of Health and Human Services has resumed distribution of food assistance. But for November, only partial SNAP benefits were sent out — leaving many households uncertain about how they’d get through the month.

Earlier today, three churches — including Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church — joined forces to help fill that gap. At their community gathering, volunteers served warm meals, homemade desserts, and drinks to anyone who needed them.

Pastor Eugene Rollerson of Greater New Hope says the effort reaches beyond people directly affected by the government shutdown. It’s about showing up for all neighbors — including those experiencing homelessness or anyone simply in need of a good meal and good company.

"Be able to help one another in adverse conditions and not only when things are bad but even when they are good, because we are better together than spreaded apart."

Organizers planned to serve more than 500 people, emphasizing that in moments like this — when uncertainty meets need — community connection becomes the most powerful support system.

