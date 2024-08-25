BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Redress Movement, a non-profit in north Omaha wrapped up its last community discussion to address housing disparities when it comes to north Omaha.

For the last 7-weeks the Redress Movement has talked to neighbors about their concerns in the community.

"One of the things that keeps coming up over and over again.. is source of income discrimination,” said Dombeck.

Clarice Dombeck with the Redress Movement says neighbors have expressed the lack of finding affordable housing with vouchers.

"Section 8, veterans, disability and that has really left people who receive those vouchers in a deficit and in a really difficult position to be able to secure housing." said Dombeck.

Dombeck says outside landlords and property investors are something neighbors say is causing a difference in the neighborhoods they live in.

"Buying up properties in communities in north Omaha and in some cases are causing— leading to the displacement of residents in north Omaha and or even just created vacant lots and abandoned properties in what used to be thriving neighborhoods." said Dombeck.

Barabra Hewins- Maroney says housing issues for minorities is a problem that needs to be addressed.

"As a community we need housing, we need affordable housing that people are proud to live in... that they feel safe and secure." said Hewins- Maroney.

During the community discussion neighbor spoke about generational wealth and how that often is inherited through home-ownership.

"Our future are our young people and not just children but i am looking at our young adults. And if young adults don’t have a chance to get the housing and stability they need...what’s going to happen to us as a race.. as people." said Hewins-Maroney.

Hewins- Maroney says there is still hope and a lot of work to be done but the community is finally taking on the task.

"We are regaining the kind of reinterest in building community because north Omaha… can’t be lost.” said Hewins- Maroney.

Dombeck tells me the Redress movement will now begin addressing the needs of the community and recruiting neighbors to advocate for neighborhoods.

