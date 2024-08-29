Video shows Carter Lake, north Omaha, family member of Robert Jimmerson.

Robert Jimmerson went missing last Friday afternoon and his family is searching for him before severe weather later this week.

Jimmerson's niece tells me the family received a call from the Omaha Police Department that a body was found near the lake Wednesday morning. I am still waiting to hear back from Omaha PD for more information of the body found in the area.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Melissa wright at Carter Lake where the family of 68-year-old, Robert Jimmerson tells me they were notified that a body was found in this area.

Jimmerson went missing last Friday afternoon. The family started looking for him after learning he walked out of his home. They say Jimmerson suffers from signs of Alzheimer's.

"Our family is extremely close and we.. and when one is missing or hurt it affects us all and we just most definitely want to receive a good ending to this.. to this whole situation and we love him and we want him to come home." said Edward.

The family had their first organized search party on Tuesday. Edward King is Jimmerson's cousin.

"Everywhere from where his house was is on Sahler Street to all the way to downtown and all the way north of the Mormon bridge. We've been all over the carter lake area you know because Carter lake is not that far from the house. The areas that we know that he's been... is the areas that we've been focusing on." said King.

This family frantically searching hoping to find him before the elements become too much.

"Very stressful because just not knowing you know, the hardest part is that…its been extremely hot the last couple days and you just kind of just wondering where he is and wanna know if he's okay so it's been very stressful for the family." said Edward.

I did reach out to the Omaha Department and I am still waiting to hear back on more information on the body that was found at Carter Lake this morning.