'We work together to make sure that the community is thriving': Highlander Community Day

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

On Saturday neighbors from all over came out to celebrate the sixth annual Highlander Community Day. Organizers tell me Saturday was all about bringing the community together to enjoy free food, goodie bags, treat trucks, games, bounce houses and get more information on resources available around Omaha.

Sharlon Rodgers with 75north says Highlander Community Day is focused on the wants and needs of neighbors in Omaha… and of course having fun.

“We work together to make sure that the community is thriving and this is even a way for us to connect and make sure that the things that we’re offering, the services that we’re offering to our residence into the community, more broadly connect with what the resident want. We want to do that with resident we don’t wanna just do that for resident.” said Rodgers.

Rodgers added Highlander Community Day celebrates the progress of the highlander neighborhood.

