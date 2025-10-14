'We're going to miss it': Florence grocery store closes, neighbors search for options

The Dollar Fresh Market at N. 30th and State Street closed its doors for the final time on Monday at 8 p.m., leaving neighbors without their go-to grocery store and prompting them to search for alternatives.

Curtis Taylor and his wife stopped in almost every day, picking up the essentials they needed. He said it was the closest spot to where he lives with affordable groceries and friendly staff.

"My wife takes State Street on the way home, and she likes to stop here and get a coupleof things for dinner, but now that's not going to be no more," Taylor said. "I wish they would come back. I don't know why they're closing."

The next closest store is located a little less than a mile away, while other options are approximately 4 miles away. That distance may not seem that far to those with a vehicle, but it's a long haul for neighbors like Tyrone Thomas, who carry their food home.

"Just wear and tear, wear and tear on your body. This is the closest one for everybody down here," Thomas said. "And some people don't got cars, and some people got to catch the bus or walk through the stores."

The store didn't just provide groceries. Many people in this neighborhood utilized its pharmacy for their prescriptions.

"This is nice and convenient, it's a beautiful place, we don't know what the upcoming is going to bring, we're going to miss it," Thomas said.

The Omaha Dollar Fresh Market is owned by Hy-Vee. A spokesperson told me employees at this location have the option to transfer to a nearby Hy-Vee store, and that they remain "committed to serving customers in the Omaha area."

Customers who pick up prescriptions at this location should expect more information in the mail.

Customers picking up their final few groceries said the shelves were picked over, a visual representation of how much the grocery store meant to the neighborhood.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

