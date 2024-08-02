'We're trying our best': Local tree companies are working long hours cleaning up Omaha

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Melissa Wright in north Omaha where this area experienced storm damage in June and again this week. Now local tree companies are working longer hours to clear debris.

At MCC Fort Omaha, this company is clearing the sidewalk after a hackberry tree fell during Wednesdays Storm. Chris Ansell, the president of Deluxe Landscape Design LCC and Deluxe Mowing services says their team is traveling across Omaha to pick up debris. Stopping in some of the hardest hit neighborhoods in West Omaha and in between.

"Absolutely crazy— not a lot of sleep lot of power outages hard to get around town, but we're trying our best," said Ansell.

Ansell says with debris sights being packed sometimes the wait is up to two hours which can also put a delay in getting to the next project. Ansell tells me since the tree fell onto the fence and was blocking some of the sidewalk, today's project is just focused on cutting some of those branches and clearing the sidewalk area. Next week is when they will correlate with the fencing company to avoid people from actually jumping the fence.