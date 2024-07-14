'Yes, we experienced tragedy..but we’re not gonna let it define us': F.O.T.S. hosts its 10th annual event

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

On Saturday, Families of Stolen welcomed the community to their 10th annual 'Day of Laughter' event.

The heat did not stop neighbors from coming out and enjoying free food, free school supplies, raffles, fun and community resources.

Buffy Bush, founder of the non-profit that focuses on supporting those grieving loved ones lost ones to violence says today is all about remembering to enjoy life.

"It’s a day to remind the children that it’s okay to still live, even though they’re surrounded by violence…I want my kids to laugh, love and have fun. Yes, we experienced tragedy, but we’re not gonna let it define us.” said Bush.

Bush added this event is important to neighbors and with the constant support from the community, she hopes to continue to host the the 'Day of Laughter'.

