YMCA on Ames retires ahead of its new era

After 30 years serving North Omaha, the Ames YMCA closes for a major expansion that will modernize its facilities and services.

Neighbors say the YMCA became more than a gym — a vital space for connection, health, and community support.

The $30 million project includes a new football stadium for North High and is expected to be complete by summer 2027.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After three decades of serving North Omaha, the Ames YMCA is closing its doors — but not for good.

Friday marked the final day for the neighborhood staple before it begins a multi-year expansion project that will transform both the facility and the community it serves. Part of that transformation includes a brand-new football stadium for North High School — a first for the school.

Opened in 1995, the Ames YMCA quickly became more than a gym. For neighbors like Denesie Howard, it’s been a place to connect, stay healthy, and build community.

“It’s really one of those situations where we have nothing and with all of us coming together— we make it into something,” said Howard.

Howard grew up in North Omaha and has been coming to the Y since day one — sometimes twice a day. But she says it’s not just about fitness.

“It’s a great resource — a place to get heart-healthy, have food, and fellowship with family— it means everything," said Howard.

Terra Thomas with the YMCA called Friday the start of a new chapter.

“There are mixed feelings—you can be heavy with the history and the friendships made inside these walls but also energized and hopeful for what’s coming,” said Thomas.

The new facility will feature a gym, group exercise studios, a pool, child watch services, and community gathering spaces — all designed to meet the modern needs of North Omaha families.

“What’s important is that it’s modern and meets the needs of the community today,” said Thomas.

The partnership with Omaha Public Schools will also bring a new football stadium to North High — an addition to the school’s existing track and field.

While the YMCA will remain closed during construction, Howard says neighbors are looking forward to what’s ahead.

“It’s going to be a big adjustment but everyone’s excited it’ll be bigger and better," said Howard.

The expansion is expected to be complete by summer 2027.

