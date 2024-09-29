'You are not alone': 20th annual "Out of the Darkness Walk"

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Melissa Wright in Aksarben where neighbors are coming to get to honor and remember those lost to suicide and to show their support for others who are battling mental illness.

Thousands of neighbors came out to the 20th Annual Out of the Darkness Walk. Kent Sona says this day is special to him, his wife and his beloved son Austin.

"In 2019 my wife and I lost our son Austin. He had struggled with depression and ended up losing his battle." said Sona.

Sona says his son Austin was always the life of the party.

"He loved to make sure everyone was laughing, he just had a great heart. A great spirit. He was 25 when he lost his battle." said Sona.

Sona says he wishes he knew help was right in his neighborhood.

"The closest we could find help for him was in Texas. I didn't known about the FSP, I didn't know that might've been available in this community."

Foundation for Suicide Prevention fund raises for those affected by suicide and those who support them. Grace Manley With the AFSP says this is about supporting those in the community and helping them find the resources they need.

"People push them under the rug and don't want to talk about them. So in this event we are bringing suicide prevention and mental health outside of the darkness and into the light." said Manley.

According to the World Health Organization over 700,000 people die by suicide every year. And it's the third leading cause of death among 15 to 29 years-old.

"There's a purpose, right? Saving one life is huge you know, if we could all do that. That's amazing." said Sona.

Sona says he hopes everyone attending leaves knowing there is help available in Omaha.

"Where you can go. Get help, get assistance. You are not alone." said Sona.

Todays event is also a fundraiser. If you weren't able to make today you can still donate to help support research and resources.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by simply dialing 988. You can also text the number or chat online.