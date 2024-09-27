'You don't have to die': UNMC brings cancer screening to north Omaha

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Studies show that Black Americans have a higher mortality when it comes cancer. I'm Melissa Wright in north Omaha where this weekend neighbors will be able to get low-cost or free cancer screenings.

Monique Henry is a cancer survivor. She also calls herself a miracle.

"When they said— when I read it… I was like what?" said Henry.

Two years ago, she was diagnosed with stage 4 appendix cancer. At one point she says some of her organs shut down.

"It was pretty aggressive. i had to do 6 rounds o chemo. then i had to do a big surgery in December of 2022 called the HIPEC." said Henry.

Henry says chemo affected her physically but diamond dotting, a hobby of her helped with her journey.

"As you can see there's little 'itty bitty' dots that you have to focus on and there's a key, and you just stick on them key on the canvas and it was a way for me to escape my reality." said Henry

Henry also says her now 6-year-old grandson is also the reason she survived. Henry shes cancer free now but ...

"It changes you.. you look at things completely different. when you are faced with a life or death situation. You appreciate the sun coming up, the moon, the flowers, the fact that your eyes open up everyday. you know if anyone could get a piece of that…I think our world would be a lot better." said Henry.

This weekend, Henry will volunteer at the "The One Stop Cancer Shop" where professionals from UNMC will screen for breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectal. Mark Darby with the college says bringing this opportunity to the community is intentional.

"There's no hospital in this area. Very few medical providers and so if we bring cancer screening to this community. It helps break down those barriers and make it more convenient." said Darby.

Darby says all the neighbors that do come out for screenings on Saturday know...

"You don't have to die. There's hope out there. Grab for the hope. People can live and you don't have to die." said Darby.

This Sunday UNMC wil be at Mount Calvary church from 10- 2pm.