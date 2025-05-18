YouTurn hosts end of school year event for the community

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The school year is coming to an end, and for YouTurn, it means it's time to party.

The organization hosted their end-of-school-year party today.

Face painting and bouncy houses were some of the fun activities.

The event focused on celebrating achievements of younger neighbors and encouraging the community to feel safe at big events and have fun.

"Part of our mission is about community norm change, and that's helping the community change their mind," said Executive Director Teresa Negron. "The way we think about violence in the community, that it's not acceptable, and we can do this without violence."

YouTurn said they will continue to have community events like today’s throughout the summer and into the fall.

